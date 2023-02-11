Naba Das Murder: Narco Test of Gopal Das Completed in Gujarat

Bhubaneswar: The narco test of dismissed ASI Gopal Krishna Das, accused of murdering former Health Minister Naba Das, has been completed at SFSL, DFSS Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

According to reports, accused Gopal faced many questions during the narco test. His blood pressure, diabetes and other tests were conducted.

The accused will be brought to Jharsuguda tomorrow. Gopal, who is unconscious after the narco test, will be kept under observation for a few hours, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police said.

Earlier, the polygraph test of Gopal Das was conducted at DFSS Gandhinagar.