Naba Das Murder: LoP Jayanarayan Seeks Central Security For Accused Gopal Das

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and veteran BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra today said he is concerned about the safety and security of dismissed police ASI Gopal Das who is accused of murdering minister Naba Das.

While seeking security by central forces for Gopal Das, Mishra also warned that the state government and the police force “will be held responsible if something untoward happens to the accused”.

“We saw what happened to the prime accused in the Kalahandi teacher kidnap-murder case. Govind Sahu mysteriously died in jail. The main accused in the Mahanga double-murder case also met with a similar fate. I fear something might also happen to Gopal Das,” the leader of opposition stated.

The senior BJP leader also called for a CBI probe into the case.

“We have no faith in the Odisha Police. Adequate central forces should be provided for security of Gopal Das. The entire state is shocked by the murder. The state government should recommend a CBI probe,” Mishra told reporters.

The BJP leader also noted that one of the crime branch officers probing the murder is also facing charges of graft.

“A deputy superintendent of police, who is heading a crime branch team that is looking into Naba Das murder case, is an accused in a false certificate-related case. His role is being investigated.

“Besides that, an inspector in-charge, who is also part of a crime branch team, is embroiled in a fake encounter case. Apart from that, there is a inspector in-charge, who failed to prevent two custodial deaths in Puri and Jagatsinghpur,” Mishra explained.