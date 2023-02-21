Naba Das Murder: Jaynarayan Demands Jajpur MLA, 5T Secy’s Call Record Verification

Bhubaneswar: Embroiled in controversy over misbehavior to woman police officer, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra on Tuesday vented his anger on the government over former Minister Naba Das murder issue.

Launching a direct attack on the BJD organisational secretary and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakassh Das and 5-T secretary VK Pandian, Mishra said call records of both the powerful persons should be examined.

He said the Crime Branch or State police can’t do this job as both are very powerful and influential in the power corridor. So, the Naba Das murder issue should be handed over to the CBI without delay.

Mishra raised the matter during discussion on condolence motion. He said the call record between 5T secretary and Jajpur MLA need to come under the purview of investigation.

Other party MLAs backed Mishra and lambasted the government over deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

BJP MLAs created ruckus in the well of the Assembly that assembled today to start the budget session. The saffron members walked out of the House during the Governor’s address and staged a sit-in at the entrance of the House. They alleged that Government is trying to cover up the Naba Das murder issue.

Congress members too joined the chorus and stormed to the well with anti-government slogan. They opposed the Governor’s speech in the House and staged a walk out.