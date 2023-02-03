Naba Das Murder: Hand Written Notes Recovered From Septic Tank To Be Sent To Handwriting Bureau

Bhubaneswar/ Jharsuguda: The Crime Branch team probing the sensational murder of minister Naba Das will send to the handwriting bureau for authentication even as the accused has identified these papers and his handwriting.

The probe team recovered 22 pieces of papers chits from septic tank of airport police station in Jharsuguda.

The Crime Branch has taken the help of handwriting experts to re-arrange those recovered torn pieces of paper.

A search was conducted in the locked official quarters and office desk of the accused at Gandhi Chowk Police Outpost in presence of magistrate and witnesses. During the search some handwritten and printed documents and diaries have been seized, a release issued by the Crime Branch stated.

The documents recovered from the official quarter of the accused at Oriental Colony and Office room at Gandhi Chowk are being scrutinized by a team of CID-CB.

The investigating officials have examined the injured supporter of slain minister and other eye witnesses.

The team has verified medical treatment records and financial transactions of Gopal Das at his house in Berhampur.

In a related development, a team of experts from CFSL has arrived in Bhubaneswar today. The team will assist in the investigation.