Naba Das Murder: Crime Branch Recovers Hand Written Notes From Septic Tank

Jharsuguda: In an unexpected twist to the investigation into the murder of minister Naba Das, the Crime Branch on Thursday recovered hand written notes of accused Gopal Das from a septic tank at Airport police station in Jharsuguda.

The probe team recovered around 12 pieces of letter reportedly written by Gopal from a latrine tank. Gopal has admitted that he had written the note mentioning the reason of his crime. The notes were allegedly written in Odia and english languages. However, what has been written in the papers is yet to be known.

The Crime Branch extracted the information from Gopal during marathon interrogation on Wednesday. During questioning, he had told the investigators that he had written the reason of crime in plane papers and flushed it in the latrine of Jharsuguda airport police station.

The Crime Branch team had launched a frantic search by engaging municipality sweeping workers in the mid night.

The workers got the notes from the tank after three-hour long search.

The Crime Branch has taken Gopal into its custody after Brajrajnagar court granted the agency four-day remand.