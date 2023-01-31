Naba Das Murder: Crime Branch Questions Family Members Of Accused Gopal Das

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch team today interrogated the family members of police ASI Gopal Das accused of killing Health Minister Naba Das.

The probe team visited Jaleswarkhandi village, the village of accused police official in Ganjam district and questioned his wife and others.

The team members questioned the family members of the accused ASI as part of the investigation, sources said.

A four-member team of Crime Branch led by DSP Shishir Mishra carried out the interrogation. Mishra said the investigation is in the primary stage. “We can’t give details of the investigation. His family members, including wife and children are being questioned,” he added.

Similarly, a special team of the Crime Branch questioned the personal security officer (PSO) and driver of the deceased Minister.

Notably, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at allegedly by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police Gopal Krushna Das while he was coming out of his car to attend a party programme.