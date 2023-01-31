Naba Das Murder: Crime Branch Forms One More Team To Assist In Investigation

Bhubaneswar: The crime Branch probing the chilling murder of Health Minister Naba Das has constituted another team to assit in investigation and examination of accused and witnesses.

The eight-member team led by DSP Basudev Bhuyan has left for Jharsugda to assist in the probe.

Another team led by DSP Ramesh Chandra Dora camping at Jharsuguda today revisited the spot with the Scientific Officers and Ballistic Experts.

“The CID-Crime team has put an FARO 3-D Scanner to find out further clue from the spot. The scanner has taken entire details of the spot in 3R format that will help the investigator in understanding the sequence of events better,” a release issued by the Crime Branch stated.

The vehicle used by the Minister was thoroughly inspected by the Scientific Officer and Ballistic Experts to find out evidence and clues.

The CCTV footage from nearby the spot was also verified. Examination of the spot and witnesses is continuing by the team, officials said.

Another team headed by DSP Sishir Mishra visited the native village of accused ASI Gopal Das and questioned the family members and villagers.

The Additional DG of Police (CID/Crime) is personally monitoring the investigation.