Naba Das Murder: CB Takes Accused Gopal On Remand For 4 More Days

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch on Saturday took Gopal Das, accused of murdering state health & family welfare minister Naba Das, on remand for four more days.

After the initial 4-day CB remand of accused Gopal Das ended today, he was produced before the court which allowed the Crime Branch to take him on remand for further four days.

Earlier this morning, Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra today met the retired judge of Orissa High Court, Justice J.P Das, who is monitoring the case and held important discussions related to the case.

After the discussion, Justice J.P Das told media persons that the Crime Branch ADG has detailed him about the ongoing probe and the angles to be probed. He added that the CB CID will probe the incident to the grass root level.

Justice Das also informed that he will soon visit the spot where the Health Minster was shot at in Jharsuguda and will monitor the investigation.

After the assassination of state health & family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das by a Police ASI, which sent shockwaves across the country, the state government handed over the investigation to Crime Branch and wrote to the High Court Registrar to appoint a retired High Court Judge to monitor the probe. Following this, the Orissa High Court appointed Justice JP Das (Retd.) to monitor the probe process.

On the other hand, Director (Intelligence) Sanjib Panda and DIG (Intelligence) Anup Sahoo met Police DG Sunil Kumar Bansal on Saturday. Earlier, ADG (Law & Order) RK Sharma also met the DGP at the Camp Office.