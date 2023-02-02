Naba Das murder: CB Searches Septic Tank At Jharsuguda Airport PS: Accused Brought In

Jharsuguda: A team of the Odisha Crime Branch led by ADG Arun Bothra visited the premises of the Jharsuguda Airport Police Station on Wednesday and carried out an intensive search in connection with the Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das murder case.

After interrogating the accused ASI Gopal Krishna Das at the OSAP II Battalion premises here, the Crime Branch team dug up a sewage tank on the premises of Jharsuguda Airport Police Station in search of clues related to the crime.

Crime Branch brought accused Gopal Das to Airport Police Station amid tight security and took him back after a brief period.

During interrogation by the Crime Branch officials, the accused ASI revealed that he had dumped a few of his handwritten letters inside the police station ‘latrine’ and flashed it. After the explosive revelation, a team of police along with sewage workers dug out the sewage tank at the police station to retrieve the letters.

Police suspect Gopal had written the motive behind his murder in the letters. He had allegedly kept them in his pocket as he feared the mob would thrash him to death after his heinous crime.However, cops managed to overpower him and took him to Jharsuguda airport police station. There, Gopal went to the bathroom in the police station and flashed away all the letters.The JMFC court on Wednesday allowed the Crime Branch to take the accused on four-day remand.