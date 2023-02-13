Naba Das Murder Case Raised In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: BJP MP Suresh Pujari today raised the issue of Naba Das murder in the Lok Sabha.

Pointing finger at the law and order situation in Odisha, the Bargarh MP said the Minister’s murder case needs to be handed over to a transparent agency like CBI. The matter should be investigated by the central agency as the law and order in the State has collapsed completely.

The Crime Branch probing the high profile murder case is yet to reveal the motive behind the crime. The probe team has not yet reached any conclusion.

Police have no clear information about the reason of murder.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch claimed that accused Gopal Das has revealed the truth during the narco analysis test which was conducted in Gujarat.