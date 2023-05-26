Naba Das murder case: Odisha Crime Branch submits over 500-page preliminary chargesheet

Jharsuguda: The Odisha Police Crime Branch on Friday submitted the final 543-page chargesheet in the Jharsuguda district court against the sacked ASI Gopal Das in connection with the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das.

A team of the Crime Branch flew to Jharsuguda from Bhubaneswar to submit the chargesheet which has been prepared on the basis of statements of eyewitnesses and reports of the scientific team against the sacked ASI accused Gopal Das.

Minister Naba Das was killed by the sacked police ASI Gopal Das on January 29. The sacked cop had fired a bullet on the chest of the minister from a very close range.

Though the police arrested accused Gopal Das from the spot, the motive behind the murder was not revealed till today.