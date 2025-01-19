Dipali Das, daughter of the late Naba Kishore Das, has announced that her family will request a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her father’s murder.

Naba Kishore Das, a former Health Minister in Odisha, was shot dead by a policeman in January 2023. Dipali emphasized that her family is fully supportive of a CBI investigation and will cooperate with the authorities. This statement follows forensic reports indicating the involvement of multiple shooters in the attack.

“I have requested the government as well as the Chief Minister to order a CBI inquiry into the case. We are discussing the investigation in our family. We will also write to the government in this regard. If the government is sensitive to the matter, and if they respect my late father without any self-interest, I must request them to go ahead,” Deepali said while speaking to the media.

“We will do whatever is required in the investigation. We will cooperate with the investigation in every aspect,” she added.