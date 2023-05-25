Naba Das murder case: Crime Branch likely to file chargesheet against accused Gopal Das

Bhubaneswar: After four months to the murder of Minister Naba Das, the Crime Branch is likely to file a chargesheet against accused Gopal Das in Jharsuguda SDJM court.

Jharsuguda residents and Naba Das’ supporters have earlier expressed doubt over the probe process and are doubtful of a bigger conspiracy behind Naba’s murder with the involvement of some bigwigs.

Gopal Das, an on-duty low-rack police officer (now sacked) opened fire at Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das at Brajarajnaagar in Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023.

The incident occurred near Gandhi Chhak of Brajarajnagar as Das was on the way to attend a function. ASI Gopal Das, who was in his uniform, suddenly came near the minister’s vehicle and opened fire at him with his service revolver.

Soon after his arrest, Gopal’s family and probe agency attempted to declare Gopal as mentally unstable. Later, a local court rejected the state Crime Branch’s plea to examine the mental condition of Gopal.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the Crime Branch had sought the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of America to study the behavioural pattern of Gopal Das.