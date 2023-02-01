Naba Das Murder Case: ASI Gopal Krishna Das In Police Remand For Interrogation

Bhubaneswar: ASI Gopal Krishna Das, accused of shooting dead the state health and family welfare minister Naba Das, has been brought in Police remand for a period of 4 days and sustained interrogation of the accused is being carried out by the CID CB team.

The Crime Branch today said that the inspection of the vehicle and the Crime Spot is underway with the assistance of a Scientific Officer and Ballistic Experts using a FARO 3-D Scanner.

While one team led by one DSP is examining the witnesses including the supporters of the departed leader present at the spot on 29.01.2023, the day he was shot at from a close range, another team headed by a DSP and staff are verifying the medical treatment aspect and financial behaviour of accused Gopal Krishna Das. Besides, an examination of the neighbours and villagers is also underway by the team at the native village of the accused.

Steps are being taken to conduct a Forensic Psychological Assessment and Layered Voice Analysis test of the accused by experts of the CFSL, New Delhi, it was learned.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of the deceased minister suggests that the death is caused due to cardiogenic shock as a result of Firearm injuries and is homicidal in nature. Further, Collection, collation and analysis of evidence collected so far are being done by a CID-CB team.

Moreover, the Addl DG of Police, CID-Crime Odisha Arun Bothra is camping at the spot and personally monitoring and supervising the investigation of the case.