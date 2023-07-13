Naba Das Murder Case: Accused Gopal Das Produced In Jharsuguda JMFC Court

Jharsuguda: The hearing in the Naba Das murder case has commenced as the main accused Gopal Das was produced before the JMFC court in Jharsuguda after being brought from Choudwar Jail to the OSAP battalion by the Crime Branch on Thursday.

According to the charge sheet filed by the crime branch in the court of JMFC, the charges frame against the accused Gopal has been completed.

Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case, security was tightened on the court premises today. The next hearing in the case will be fixed later.

Reportedly, accused Gopal has been brought back to Choudwar Jail after his personal appearance in the court for the first time today.

Former Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was gunned down on 29th January 2023. Gopal Das, who was arrested in this case and lodged in Choudwar Jail, was produced in Jharsuguda JMFC Court today.

A platoon force of more than 10 officers was deployed to escort Gopal. Before Gopal reached the court, the court premises were kept under heavy police security over and police officers in civil clothes were also deployed.

On 29th ASI Gopal Das shot dead Naba Das while the latter was about to attend a party program near Gandhi Chakk in Brajrajnagar. After shooting Naba Das, Brajrajnagar police arrested Gopal immediately.

Later, the state government handed over the investigation of the case to the crime branch. Meanwhile, the crime branch has already submitted the 543-page preliminary charge sheet in the court regarding the murder case.