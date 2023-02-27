Naba Das Murder Accused Received One Promotion, Several Rewards During Service In Police Dept

Bhubaneswar: Dismissed Police ASI, Gopal Krishna Das, who is the prime accused in the murder of state health & family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das, had received one promotion and several rewards including citations 18 times during his service in the police department.

This was revealed by MoS (Home) Tusharkanti Behera in the Odisha Assembly on Monday.

While replying to a question from BJP MLA Kusum Tete, Behera said Gopal Krishna Das had joined the police as a constable in Berhampur on July 8, 1992. He was promoted to assistant sub-inspector post in 2009.

After his promotion, Gopal Krishna Das served in different police outposts and police stations in the Jharsuguda district for 13 years. He was promoted once and received 18 Goos Service marks and monetary rewards nine times, the MoS added.

State health & family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was allegedly shot dead by the police ASI Gopal Das on January 29, 2023. Though the police arrested him on the spot, the motive behind the murder still remains a mystery.