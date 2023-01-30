Naba Das Murder: Accused Gopal Das Produced Before Court, Sent To Jail

Bhubaneswar: Police ASI Gopal Das was sent to Jhrasuguda sub-jail after being produced before Jharsuguda JMFC in connection with the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das at Brajarajnagar.

The Crime Branch today arrested him and questioned him regarding the crime.

The assistant sub-inspector was held following his “confession” during initial interrogation, ADG (Crime Branch) Arun Bothra said.

“The accused ASI has confessed to the crime. We will bring him on remand for further interrogation to ascertain the motive,” Bothra told reporters.

He also denied reports that the ASI had earlier served as a personal security officer of the deceased leader.

Jharsuguda District SP Rahul Jain dismissed the policeman from service, officials said. He was posted at Gandhi Chhak Outpost under the Brajarajnagar police station.

Meanwhile, the crime branch in a statement said the case registered against ASI Das under Section 307 of the IPC and 27(1) of the Arms Act, has been converted and he is now booked under Section 302 of the IPC (punishment for murder).

During investigation, the crime branch team seized from the possession of the accused one 9 mm pistol (service revolver), three rounds of live ammunition and a mobile handset, the officials said.

The viscera samples of the deceased BJD leader have been preserved for further chemical examination, they added.

The minister, 60, breathed his last on Sunday evening, hours after he was shot by the policeman at Brajarajnagar, where he had gone to attend an event.