Naba Das Killing: Phase 1 Polygraph Test Of Accused Gopal Das Held, Narco Test Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The first round polygraph test Gopal Das accused of killing former Minister Naba Das has been conducted today at SFSL, DFSS in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat. The examination will continue till tomorrow, Crime Branch said in a statement.

The Narco test will also be conducted on Friday after a detailed medical examination of the accused, it added.

An eight-member team led by DSP Ramesh Chandra Dora has camped there for the above tests.

The Forensic Psychological Assessment and LVA Test of accused have been completed by the team of CFSL, New Delhi at Jharsuguda on February 6.

The special Medical Board consisting of Psychiatry doctors has conducted a detail study of the mental health of accused at Jharsuguda. The Crime Branch is waiting for its reports.

CB team along with forensic experts had recreated the Crime Scene on February 7 at Brajrajnagar. The team also analyzed the physical clues obtained/collected during investigation of the case.

The financial transaction of the accused and his family matters are being verified and analyzed by the investigating team, CB stated.

The probe agency has also verified the documents and evidences collected from various sources to ascertain the motive of the murder.

The detailed service verification of the accused is also being carried out by a team of CB, headed by a DSP.

The Crime Branch ADGP has camped at Gandhi Nagar to personally monitor and supervise the investigation.

Notably, The JMFC Brajrajnagar had allowed the probe team to conduct Narco and polygraph test while extending the remand of the accused by five more days.