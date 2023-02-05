Naba Das Killing: Dharmendra Lambasts Odisha Govt, Says DGP Trying To Escape In Lord Jagannath’s Name 

Bhubaneswar: Coming down heavily on Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Government over deteriorating law and order in the State, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today demanded a third party to investigate the sensational murder case of State Minister Naba Das.

Referring to DGP’s remarks “barring Lord Jagannath, no one anticipated the motive of murder, Pradhan said the State police chief is trying to escape from the responsibility in the name of Lord Jagannath.

The top BJP leader also questioned the appointment of a retired judge who is supervising the investigation process.

“It is still unclear why a Cabinet minister was assassinated in a democracy. No one has any clue regarding the real reason behind the gruesome murder. DGP is trying to shield himself and escape taking the name of Lord Jagannath. A retired judge who is monitoring the probe, has not been appointed under Commission Act,” Pradhan said.

The Crime Branch has lost its credibility. People lost faith in the State police. So, the matter like the murder of a powerful Cabinet minister should be investigated by a third party, Pradhan pointed out.

Citing example of decreasing law and order situation, Pradhan said a bureaucrat faced wrath of sand Mafia in Balasore. Anand Tappo was murdered in Sundergarh, but police dubbed it as a case of suicide. In another instance, a woman was subjected to police harassment in Jagatsinghpur following which she had moved the high court against an MLA of the ruling BJD, Pradhan said.

“Who is ruling the State here? What the big guns in the government want? Pradhan asked.

Targeting the CM, Pradhan said that CM has held the portfolio of Home Department. He should be aware of such situation. He has been given a responsibility to serve people which doesn’t mean that he would act as per his whims and fancies, Dharmendra said