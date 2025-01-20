In a recent development concerning the 2023 assassination of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das, it has been revealed that the hospital where he was treated shirt was burnt in a hospital in Bhubaneswar as per COVID protocol; the concerned hospital authorities had reportedly informed the Crime Branch about it;

According to sources within the Crime Branch, the hospital disposed of the shirt before investigators could collect it as evidence. When questioned, the hospital administration referred to COVID-19 protocols as the reason for burning the garment. However, they could not provide a satisfactory explanation when informed that such protocols were not applicable in 2023. Additionally, the hospital failed to justify why law enforcement agencies were not informed prior to the disposal.

The Crime Branch has obtained a written statement from the hospital acknowledging the incineration of the minister’s shirt. This document has been submitted to the court in Jharsuguda, where the trial is currently underway.

Despite the absence of this particular piece of evidence, legal experts believe that the prosecution’s case remains strong. Debasis Das, a senior lawyer, stated, “The forensic team collected ample evidence from the crime scene, including blood samples, the pistol, fingerprints, and bullet fragments to substantiate the prosecution’s stand in court. Video footage and multiple eyewitnesses confirmed seeing the accused and the deceased’s blood-stained garment.”

Naba Kisore Das was fatally shot on January 29, 2023, during a public gathering in Jharsuguda. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das was arrested in connection with the assassination and is currently in judicial custody undergoing trial.

This incident raises questions about hospital protocols and the communication between medical institutions and law enforcement agencies during criminal investigations