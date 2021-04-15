Naba Das again urges Union Health Minister to supply more Covid vaccine to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has again urged the Centre to supply more coronavirus vaccine as the state is going through a crisis now.

Das, in a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, said that the supply is extremely low and intermittent and Odisha has received 50,79,650 doses of vaccines.

Presently there is no stock of Covishield vaccine in the State. The balance stock of Covishield will last for one day only, the Minister added.

Odisha is being allocated only about 2-3 1akh vaccine doses at a time, the letter said and added that it takes about 3 days to transfer vaccine from the State vaccine store to Cold Chain Points through the RVS & DVS.

The Odisha Heath Minister has again requested to urgently supply at least 10 days stock of Covishield (25 lakh doses) in a single lot as an emergency measure to enable us to plan sessions in advance and undertake the vaccination programme effectively.