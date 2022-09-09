Naagin fame Krishna Mukherjee engaged to boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin attend ceremony

Mumbai: Krishna Mukherjee known for roles in television’s popular shows like Naagin and Ye Hai Mohabbatein exchanged rings wth her longtime boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla in an intimate ceremony.

On Thursday, the couple got engaged in Manali in the presence of their family and close friends. Several celebrities from the tinsel town attended their celebrations including Shireen Mirza, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin, The couple looked like a match made in heaven as pictures from their first ceremony surfaced online. They were seen twinning in white attires which were inspired by a white-wedding theme.

Aly took to Instagram and shared a picture ft. Jasmin Bhasin with the couple. He wrote, “I had tears in my eyes because I know how much u wanted this day in ur life with this outfit and I m soo happyyy because u have got the besttttt guy in ur life and what an amazing human being he is U guys are just made for each other god bless u both and next year more dhamaaal on ur big day #engaged #KrishRag.”

Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress and Krishna’s close friend Shireen shared several inside pictures and videos from the special day on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, Krishna is seen in a white robe while getting ready with her friends. She also shared group pictures of the actor’s friends.