Naagin 6 Teaser out!

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy series ‘Naagin’ is all set to return to the screen with its sixth season. The makers have introduced the theme of the show in the recently released teaser on social media.

The show has undergone a change and hinted towards the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world in 2020. Sharing the promo on their Instagram, the channel wrote, “Iss badalti duniya ke rang dekh, laut rahi hai woh jiska sabko hai intezaar! #Naagin6, jald hi #Colors par.”

The cast of ‘Naagin 6’ has not been announced by the makers yet but Ekta Kapoor had announced previously that a new face is going to be cast. The series traces and revolves around the lives of shape-shifting serpents.