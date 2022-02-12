Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor Shares a Glimpse of First Episode

Mumbai: Naagin 6 is all set to premiere tonight and while fans are eagerly waiting for the same, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of the show.

The daily soap queen dropped a series of videos in which she can be seen enjoying the Naagin 6 premiere.

The visuals from the show shared by Ekta featured actor Manit Joura. The scene presents Manit assuring pandits that sarvashreshtha naagin will return to seek revenge but this time it won’t be about her but for the nation.

Meanwhile, season 6 of Naagin features Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role opposite Simba Nagpal.

Naagin 6 also stars Maheck Chahal, Amrapali Gupta, Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia in key roles.