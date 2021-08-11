N.Korea Warns Of ‘Serious Security Crisis’ Over US-S.Korea Drills

Pyongyang: Slamming South Korea over its pushing ahead with the alleged planned military drills with the US-North Korea warned the former of “serious security crisis”.

In a press statement published by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yong Chol, department director of Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), said: “As we have already clarified, we will make them realise by the minute what a dangerous choice they made and what a serious security crisis they will face because of their wrong choice.”

Kim Yong Chol made the remarks one day after Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the WPK, said, “The choice of hope or despair is totally up to the South Korean authorities.”

He stressed that the military exercises slated by South Korea with the US “would be an unfavourable prelude further beclouding the future of the inter-Korean relations”.

Reportedly, South Korea and the US started their four-day preliminary drills on Tuesday and the joint military exercises are expected to run through next week from August 16 to 26 despite strong opposition from Pyongyang, .

Meanwhile, the leaders of both North Korea and South Korea agreed to resume the inter-Korean hotlines two weeks ago, which was cut off for more than a year.