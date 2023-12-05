Mystery Shrowds Death Of Man Inside Girlfriend’s House In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The dead body of a man was recovered from his girlfriend’s house in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Papuni Swain of Nimapada.

As per sources, Papuni had come to his girlfriend’s house a few days ago, who was living in the Sisupalgarh area in Bhubaneswar. Today, his dead body was found under mysterious circumstances inside the house.

On receiving information, Dhauli police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into this matter has been initiated.