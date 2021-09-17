Mystery Shrouds As Woman’s Decomposed Body Found In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A decomposed body has been recovered under mysterious circumstances by police in Bileipada village under Joda police limits in Keonjhar on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunita Karua. While police have detained the deceased’s husband, identified as Suren Kurua for interrogation.

According to sources, locals of Bileipada smelt foul smells around the house of Suru Karua. They informed the Joda police of this connection.

Acting on it, police reached the village and conducted a search operation. Subsequently, police recovered the gangrened body of Sunita, the wife of Suren Karua in a closed room, sources said.

Following this, the body was seized and carried for an autopsy. A case has been registered in this connection. Further investigations are underway, sources added.