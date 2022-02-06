Mystery! Naked Body Of Youth Found Lying Near Hill In Khurda

Khurda: Mystery shrouded over the death of a youth, whose body was found naked in Banapur locality of Khurda district on Sunday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, some locals spotted the body lying near a hill in Jibandeipur village under Banapur police limits today morning and informed the police.

On being informed, police arrived at the spot and recovered the body. Subsequently, it was sent for post-mortem to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity and the exact reason behind the death of the victim.