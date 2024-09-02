The much-anticipated Indo-American film, Karmaanya, has officially launched its announcement motion poster, showcasing a grand blend of Indian folklore and modern cinematic artistry.

This ambitious project, titled KARMAANYA – RISE OF THE DEMIGOD, marks the Bollywood debut of Prateek Jain and promises to deliver a captivating narrative filled with mystery, adventure, and fantasy.

The teaser of Karmaanya opens with mesmerising visuals set against the backdrop of dense, intimidating jungles. It features a dramatic chase where a tiger pursues a deer, followed by a sequence of a soaring eagle and the roaring of a lion, all enhanced by tribal music that adds to the thrill. The teaser then shifts to the majestic entrance of a temple, evoking a sense of spiritual power and reverence. The climax of the motion poster is Prateek Jain’s dramatic entrance alongside a roaring elephant, symbolizing his ascent to greatness. This 51-second teaser not only captures the essence of the film’s ambitious scale but also hints at the rich visual and emotional experience that awaits the audience.

Karmaanya is a tale of power, betrayal, and destiny set in the mystical forest of Aranyam. With stunning visuals and a gripping narrative, Karmaanya explores themes of revenge, sacrifice, and the timeless struggle for power, taking audiences on a mythical journey.

Director Tinu Verma, expressed his excitement “Karmaanya is a magnum opus, blending Indian folklore with the grandeur of an Indo-American cinematic experience. The teaser provides just a glimpse of the mystery, adventure, and epic storytelling that define this project. Look forward to bringing this unique and adventurous narrative to life as we begin shooting soon”.

The film is produced under the banners of Raapraa and BS Films, with a stellar team led by director Tinu Verma and written by Sahar Qazi. The producers, Rajeev Khinchi and Bobby Shah shared their vision for the project, stating that the story of Karmaanya transcends time. We are bringing a grand and adventurous story to the audience, a global project that will be filmed not only in India but also in several other countries. We have introduced Prateek Jain in the teaser, and many renowned actors have been finalized for the film, with official announcements coming soon.”

Combining genres such as folklore, mystery, thriller, and adventure, KARMAANYA aims to engage viewers with its imaginative narrative and stunning visuals. The film utilizes advanced VFX and special effects to create an astonishing world that explores themes of power, betrayal, and destiny. At its core, the story revolves around a deep secret hidden in the jungle and the tale of a legendary prince, offering a unique and immersive cinematic experience.

Set to be released in 2025, Karmaanya is poised to be a spellbinding experience that resonates with audiences worldwide, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema.