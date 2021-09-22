Mysterious Woman Offered Marriage Proposal To DRDO Espionage Case Accused: Crime Branch

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch, which has initiated a probe into the espionage case of Chandipur in Balasore district matter, on Wednesday revealed that a mysterious woman was in contact with the five arrested persons.

According to the investigating officials, the woman was in contact with the accused since February 2020 and is suspected to have been eliciting sensitive defence secrets from them by using multiple identities.

The Crime Branch said that the woman had even promised to marry them and used to video call them on Facebook and Messenger.

The five former contractual staff of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) were arrested for allegedly leaking secrets to a Pakistani agent.

According to the latest report from investigating officials, the money was being sent even from foreign countries. Meanwhile, the officials of the probe agency is reportedly trying to trace the source of the UK number through which the agent was establishing communication with the five accused.