‘Mysterious’ Gold Painted Chariot Washes Ashore In Andhra

Amaravati: A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, it is said that the chariot might have come from another country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ weakened into a ‘cyclonic storm’ and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning.

The weather department has said that the cyclone is likely to move north eastwards towards northwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by May 12 morning.

IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal today.