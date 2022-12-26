Mysterious Deaths of Two Russians in Rayagada Hotel Raises Concern On Tourists’ Safety

Rayagada: Back-to-back mysterious deaths of two Russian tourists at a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada have left the authorities perplexed.

Two of four Russian tourists who checked into Sai International Hotel in Rayagada on December 21 died a day apart, under mysterious circumstances.

One of them, named Vladimir Videnov, was found dead inside his hotel room on Thursday (Dec 22). The second one, Powel Anthem, allegedly jumped off the third floor of the hotel to his death on Sunday (Dec 25).

As per reports, the second tourist allegedly committed after attending the funeral of the first one. His guide rushed him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in an ambulance but Powel was declared dead at the hospital.

The Russian tourists’ group of four, including the two deceased, had checked into Sai International Hotel on Wednesday (Dec 21) after visiting Daringbadi hill station in the Kandhamal district.

Vladimir’s son had asked police to cremate his father at Rayagada itself, informing them and the Russian Embassy that he would be unable to reach the place.

As per sources, the “back-to-back deaths” of Russian tourists have become a “matter of concern” for the district authorities.

After the COVID whip, the tourism sector is seeking revival in the state. As the COVID restrictions were eased, tourists are coming to experience the flora and fauna of Odisha. But, the mysterious death of the two Russian tourists has raised questions about the ability of the district administration in managing tourists.

Now, the process has also started to ascertain if the guidelines for foreign tourists are being followed or not in the state.