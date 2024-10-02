Kandhamal: The Kandhamal Superintendent of Police on Wednesday suspended two officers and terminated three home guards over their alleged role in the ‘murder’ of a ‘ganja smuggler’ in the district. The five are accused of pursuing and fatally striking Jyestha Bandaki with their vehicle.

They allegedly disposed of his body at Danganamu ghat within Gochapada police jurisdiction and absconded with his cash, ganja, and alcohol. Jyestha’s relatives have levelled grave accusations against the ‘misconducting’ officers present on that ill-fated day.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

Following media attention, the Kandhamal SP suspended Sub-Inspector Ajit Kumar Behera and Constable Ramchandra Nayak. Home guards Abhiram Mahanand, Jagabandhu Kanhar, and Ratnakar Nayak were also dismissed.

“Sub-Inspector Ajit Kumar Behera and Havildar Ramchandra Nayak have been suspended by order of Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra. Additionally, three home guards, Abhiram Mahanand, Jagabandhu Kanhar, and Ratnakar Nayak, have been dismissed,” stated Kandhamal Additional SP Balabhadra Deep.

He also mentioned, “We await the autopsy results. Crime scene reenactment has been conducted. The scientific team and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have examined the vehicle for evidence. Both scientific and police teams are engaged in a thorough investigation of the case.”

Sources claim Jyestha was trafficking marijuana from Boudh to Kandhamal on his motorcycle. During the smuggling operation, a police van gave chase.

Reportedly, the van collided with Jyestha’s motorcycle, severely injuring him. While his accomplice escaped, the officers purportedly attacked the already wounded Jyestha, resulting in his death. His body was then allegedly discarded in a forest at Danganamu ghat, as per Jyestha’s family. The Additional SP, Balabhadra Deep, confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.