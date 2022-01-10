Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced To 4 More Years In Prison

Naypyidaw: Myanmar deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was on Monday awarded four more years in prison after she was found guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions.

Earlier, in December last year, Suu Kyi was convicted on two other charges for incitement and breaching Covid-19 rules while campaigning and was awarded a sentence of four years.

However, this got halved to two years and the 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate was allowed to serve her term under house arrest in the capital city of Naypyidaw.

Suu Kyi is also on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. The ousted leader has denied all these charges.