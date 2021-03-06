Myanmar: UN Envoy Calls for Collective Action Amid Fresh Bloodshed

Naypyitaw: The US special envoy for Myanmar urged Security Council members to remain united against the Myanmar military’s use of deadly force against protesters, who continue to take to the streets in daily opposition to the February 1 coup.

“The repression must stop,” Christine Schraner Burgener told the closed-door meeting, according to a copy of her remarks shared with reporters.

Security Council members are negotiating a further statement on the crisis in Myanmar following this week’s violence, but diplomats acknowledged it’s unlikely Russia and China will support sanctions on the military, which seized control in February.

The envoy said Friday that in the past seven days, some 50 “innocent and peaceful protesters” have been killed and scores more have been wounded.

Schraner Burgener said the international community must make it clear that perpetrators of serious human rights violations will be held accountable.

Despite an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military authorities that has seen more than 50 people killed, protesters took to the streets again in towns around the country on Friday to denounce the February 1 coup.