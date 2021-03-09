Myanmar: Trapped protesters able to leave Yangon district after UN’s call

Naypyitaw: The UN has appealed to the military in Myanmar for the safe release of hundreds of protesters believed to be trapped inside an apartment block.

Hundreds of young Myanmar protesters who had been trapped by security forces in a district of Yangon overnight have been able to get out, after calls from western powers and the United Nations for them to be allowed to leave.

The UN Human Rights Office said the group had been protesting peacefully and should be allowed to leave.

Mass protests have been seen across Myanmar since the military seized power on 1 February.

Police have been raiding houses in the area looking for people who are from outside the district. Residents and a local news service claimed on Facebook that at least 20 people have been arrested in the raids.