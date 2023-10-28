Myanmar struck by third consecutive earthquake of 4.5 magnitude

Myanmar: A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked Yangon, Myanmar, on Thursday, following two earlier tremors that occurred approximately three hours earlier, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 05:43:00 IST with a reported depth of 48 km. The NCS shared the details of the seismic event in a tweet, stating, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 22-06-2023, 05:43:00 IST, Lat: 15.32 & Long: 96.56, Depth: 48 Km, Location: 174km SSE of Yangon, Myanmar.”

In a series of seismic activities, Myanmar was struck by three earthquakes. The second quake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, occurred at 02:52:08 IST, with a reported depth of 10 kilometers. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted the details: “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 22-06-2023, 02:52:08 IST, Lat: 15.40 & Long: 96.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 160 km S of Yangon, Myanmar.”

Prior to this, the first earthquake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, struck Yangon at 23:56:23 IST. Its depth was reported to be 25 kilometers. The NCS provided the information via Twitter: “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 21-06-2023, 23:56:23 IST, Lat: 14.83 & Long: 96.56, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 227 km S of Yangon, Myanmar.”

There have been no reports of casualties thus far. Further details on the impact of these earthquakes are eagerly awaited.