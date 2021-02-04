Myanmar military blocks social media, messaging services following coup

Naypyitaw: Myanmar’s new military government has reportedly blocked Facebook and other messaging services in the name of ensuring stability on Thursday as they consolidate power following a coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar’s military government adopted the step in a bid to quell dissent and civil disobedience after seizing power in a coup and detaining the country’s elected leaders.

The Ministry of Communications and Transport said the restrictions would remain in place until February 7.

Several users on Myanmar subreddit reported moments ago that Facebook was already inaccessible on their phones, suggesting that internet service providers had already started to comply with the order, which demanded compliance by midnight Wednesday.

Myanmar’s new government alleged that Facebook is contributing to instability in the country and in its order has cited a section of the local telecom law that justifies many actions for the greater benefit of public and state.

The move to silence online activity came after police filed charges against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has not been seen since she was detained in the early hours of Monday morning, for illegally importing communications equipment, and as the United Nations said it was doing all it could to mobilise an international response to the coup.

Facebook, used by about half Myanmar’s 53 million people, has emerged as a key platform for opposition to the coup with photos of civil disobedience campaigns and nightly pot-and-pan protests widely shared.