Myanmar Ambassador to the UN Fired after anti-coup speech

Naypyitaw: Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations has been fired, state television reported on Saturday, a day after he urged the UN to use “any means necessary” to halt a military coup.

The speech and subsequent firing come as protesters face another weekend of crackdowns and violence in their demonstrations against the armed takeover.

Kyaw Moe Tun had told the UN General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government

“We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup,” he said on Friday.