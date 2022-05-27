My Tirth India, a new hope for spiritual Tourism in India

New Delhi: As the temperature soars, vacationers are ready with their backpacks to visit and explore hill stations and religious destinations in the country. Since, past two years, Covid-19 pandemic has already devastated the travel and tourism industry, but since the country is moving towards normalcy, the travel industry has taken a sigh of relief.

My Tirth India is India’s first spiritual portal which offers all the religious requirements of Hindu, Jain and Buddhist devotees, who wish to travel to any religious destination across the country.

My Tirth India has put their foot forward to strengthen the tourism and hospitality industry, the company has partnered with over 800 hotels, home stays and transporters in the to provide all logistics and hospitality support to the pilgrims. This initiative will support the local tourism & hospitality industry which will further generate employment for the people of the state who witnessed losses in the last two years due to covid lockdown. Aimed at serving the religious tourists in the country, My Tirth India is a one stop solution for booking accommodation in hotels and travel booking via airlines, railways or buses etc.

My Tirth India is the only pilgrim site which offers various set packages and itineraries for all possible religious destinations in the country at various price points. My Tirth India offers various spiritual tour packages, from Vaishnodevi to Rameshwaram and Dwarkadheesh to Kamakhya Devi, Jyotirlingas, Chaardhaam Yatra to Kailash Mansarovar and many more at reasonable prices.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Indraneel Dasgupta, Founder & CEO, My Tirth India said “What is the better way to earn blessings of god by providing a safe and joyful Tirth Journey to the pilgrims, for me, My Tirth India is a movement, which offers my countrymen a lifetime experience to visit and take blessings from their deity at any religious destination in the country”.

He further added that, “Spiritual tourism is an integral part of our country, we wanted that all the pilgrims who avail our facilities should enjoy their spiritual journey and remember us as a trusted travel partner in the country, also, our aim is to support the local tourism in the country, as the travel and tourism industry have suffered a lot during lockdowns”

My Tirth India’s special travel package includes hotel accommodation, pick & drop, and local sightseeing by car, meals and Mandir Darshan, as per the itinerary. During the spiritual tour, My Tirth India’s specially trained representatives will guide and help the devotees at each and every step.

Besides offering customized packages for devotees, the company also offers various online services including- Online Prasad and Puja facilities, astrological and ayurvedic consultation from various top astrologers, and ayurvedic doctors, funeral services etc. My Tirth India also offers make in India religious products including – Incense Sticks, Puja Samagri, Temple Kit, Holy Books, God Idols, Spiritual Clothing etc through online as well as their offline stores across India.

About My Tirth India

My Tirth India is India’s first spiritual portal which offers all the religious requirements of Hindu, Jain and Buddhist devotees, who would like to visit any religious destination across the country. My Tirth India offers various spiritual tour packages across the country, from Maa Vaishno Devi to Rameshwaram and Dwarkadheesh to Maa Kamakhya Devi, Jyotirlingas, Chaar Dhaam to Kailash Mansarovar and many more. It is the only Spiritual portal which not only offers Spiritual tour packages but also offers one stop solutions for all kinds of religious ceremonies and rituals including: All kinds of Online Puja facility, online prasad facility, astrological and ayurvedic consultation from various top astrologers, and ayurvedic doctors, funeral services etc. My Tirth India was incepted by Mr. Indraneel Dasgupta (Founder & CEO) and Mr. Ankan Ganguli (Co-Founder) in the year 2019, with an aim to provide a hassle-free Spiritual travel and Darshan experience for all the Indian devotees for visiting any Indian temples. My Tirth India has also been supported and backed by India’s legendary spiritual artists, Bhajan Samrat Padmashree Anup Jalota Ji and Padmasree Anuradha Paudwal Ji.