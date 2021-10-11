My Son Was Murdered By His Friends, Alleges Senior Journalist Navin Das

Bhubaneswar: A day after the body of Manish Anurag, senior journalist Nabin Das’s son was recovered from a pond in Patrapada in Bhubaneswar, his father alleged that his son was murdered by his friends.

Speaking in a video message on his famous YouTube programme, Nirbhaya Gumara Katha, Das said, “I have lost my elder son. His friends took him with them for a feast and killed him. The pain of losing a son or daughter at this age is unbearable.”

Das also expressed his faith in the police and hoped that they will bring the culprits to justice.

He informed that he had received the last call from his son on Sunday morning where Manish had said that he has been attacked.

Sources said that Manish was abducted last night, murdered, and thrown to the pond.

Meanwhile, police have reportedly sealed Hotel South City located in Patrapada, and detained five persons. Manish had entered the bar at the hotel at around 4 AM on Sunday. Police are interrogating the staff of the bar.

Reportedly, Das had on Sunday morning lodged a complaint at Infocity Police Station alleging his eldest son Manish has been kidnapped. A few hours later, Manish was found dead.