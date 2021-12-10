My Role Is More On The Outside Than Inside: Rohit Sharma

Chennai: India’s new ODI and T20I captain Rohit Sharma spoke about the key roles of a captain, explaining why the captain has to be the “least important member of the team.”

“A captain is there to ensure right players are playing, the right combination is playing and obviously few tactical things that you need to look after,” Rohit said on ‘Backstage with Boria.’

“Captain needs to stand at the forefront while performing and for everything else needs to stand at the back. The reason I say that is he can make a difference by standing at the back because then he can make sure he puts his hand around everyone, that’s what I meant when I said you have to be the least important member of the team,”

“My role is more on the outside than inside. Give roles to players who are expected to go out there. It happens off the field. Once you are on the field, you have only three hours and little you can change in them and there are 11 guys playing and you have to look after all. On-field, you can’t change too much,” he added.