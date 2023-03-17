My Only Aim Is To Kill Salman Khan: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s ego was even bigger than demon king Ravana and the only goal of his life was to kill the actor, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi said.

In a special show ‘Operation Durdant’ of ABP News, Bishnoi said the matter would end only after Salman apologises to the Bishnoi community for killing the blackbuck.

“Salman Khan will have to apologise. He should go to our temple in Bikaner and apologise. The goal of my life is to kill Salman Khan. I will kill Salman Khan if his security is removed,” Bishnoi said.

The gangster, who is presently lodged in Bathinda Jail, also revealed that he had been planning to kill Salman Khan for 4-5 years.

“If he (Salman Khan) apologises, then the matter will end. Salman is arrogant, Moose Wala was also like that. The ego of Salman Khan is bigger than Ravana,” he said.

Lawrence belongs to the Bishnoi community, for whom blackbucks, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, are sacred.

In 1998, Salman Khan had hunted a blackbuck near the shooting location of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. He was sentenced to five years in jail by a Jodhpur court in a case filed by the Bishnoi community. However, he was granted bail.