My Confidence Is High: Shivam Dube After Swashbuckling 95* vs RCB

Chennai: All-rounder Shivam Dube, who made a swashbuckling unbeaten 95 to help the Super Kings to victory against RCB on Tuesday, said his confidence “is high” and that he is trying to play his natural game.

“The management (CSK) has given me security and I always back my game. The ball I feel I can hit, I am hitting that delivery. And since I am connecting well, my confidence is high. I am just trying to play my natural game,” Dube said in the post-match press conference.

Dube further added that he is trying to “follow the basics, stay balanced and not think too much.”

“Whatever I was trying to do for a long time, I am now able to execute that now. Whatever game I was playing at the Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket, you have to up that level here. I tried to stay balanced, not think much, and back myself. I am following my basic game, rather than doing anything extra.”

The left-hand batter mentioned that he and Uthappa went for the big shots whenever the ball was in their zone.

“We weren’t talking much. The bowlers we felt we could take on, either I was going for the big hits or Uthappa. That even boosted our confidence. The ball was gripping at the start, but then, we decided to attack. The balls we felt we could hit, we went big on those deliveries. It was difficult at the start because the new ball was gripping on the surface, but we backed ourselves.”

Dube, who won the Player of the Match award, dedicated the award to his father.

“I would like to dedicate the award to my father. This is for him,” concluded Dube.