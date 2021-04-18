Muttiah Muralitharan Undergoes Heart Surgery In Chennai

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan has undergone a angioplasty procedure at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai due to some heart-related issues.

According to reports, the champion off-spinner has had a stent fitted to unblock an artery and will rejoin the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad once discharged. The franchise has had a bad start to this year’s IPL, with three losses on the trott, their first in the Indian Premier League despite the conditions favouring them, in Chennai.

Muralitharan, who was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, is the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad who are currently playing their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 matches in Chennai.

SRH’s CEO Shanmugam He got some scans done in Sri Lanka and when he was in Chennai, he consulted a few doctors and they suggested that he undergoes a procedure and it was done immediately,”

“He is absolutely fine now and should be fit to join the team in the next few days. He is doing fine,” the CEO added.

The 49-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with 1347 scalps. Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals. He took a staggering 800 wickets in the longest format, 534 in the ODIs and 13 in the T20s. He was also part of Sri Lanka’s ODI World Cup triumph in 1996.

Muralitharan has been the spin coach and mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015. His team has suffered three losses in a row this season.