Bhubaneswar: Police recovered the mutilated body of a youth dressed in sportswear from a bushy area near Khandagiri caves in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Gouda, a resident of the Tapoban slum on the outskirts of the city. The relatives of the deceased suspect foul play in Gouda’s death, although it initially seems to be an electrocution case.

The matter came to the fore after some local youths spotted the body and informed the police. While police are tight-lipped on the matter, the body has been sent for autopsy to Capital Hospital here. Khandagiri police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigating further.

While no exact reason for the death was ascertained, it is suspected that the youth has been killed. The miscreants later dumped his body at the isolated place. On the other hand, few suspect he may have died due to electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire.

