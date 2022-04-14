Mutilated Bodies Of Youth, Girl Found On Railway Track In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The mutilated bodies of a youth and a girl were found on railway track under A.Katapali overbridge near Hirakud station in Sambalpur district today.

However, the identities of deceased persons were not known immediately.

While an investigation into the incident is underway, it is suspected that they both have jumped before a moving train to commit suicide.

A case has been registered and further probe into the matter is underway, said sources.