Mumbai: This week brings a fresh wave of exciting OTT releases across various streaming platforms. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, action, or mystery, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the top picks:

Call Me Bae (Amazon Prime Video) – Premiering on September 6, this comedy-drama stars Ananya Panday as Bella Chowdhury, a billionaire fashionista who must navigate life in Mumbai after being disowned by her family. The series promises a journey of self-discovery and resilience.

Kill (Disney+ Hotstar) – Also releasing on September 6, this action-thriller features Lakshya as NSG commando Amrit Rathod. The film follows his intense battle against ruthless goons on a train to New Delhi, making for a gripping watch.

The Perfect Couple (Netflix) – Streaming from September 5, this mystery series is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel. It revolves around a wedding that turns into a murder investigation, with Nicole Kidman and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles.

Tanaav Season 2 (Sony LIV) – Returning on September 6, this political action-thriller continues the story of Kabir Farooqui and his Special Task Force as they face new threats in Kashmir.

Visfot (JioCinema) – Released on September 6, this film stars Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in a gripping narrative about a high-stakes heist.

With such a diverse lineup, your weekend binge-watching is sorted! Which one are you most excited to watch?