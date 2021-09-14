Must Try Delectable Monsoon Delicacies: Temple Style Potala Rasha
Bhubaneswar: Mahaprasad is the holy temple food cooked in the traditional way and served in Sri Jagannath Temple of Puri and Anant Basuveda Temple in Bhubaneshwar.
Potala or Parwal or Pointed Guard is one of the most famous vegetables in Odisha and Potala Rasa is a very popular dish, which is one of the main menus of the “Mahaprasad” of Jagannath.
Ingredients
Potal or parwal-500 gm
Grated coconut-1/2 cup
Poppy seeds(khus khus)-5 tsp
Cashew nut-10 pieces
Ginger-1/2 inch
Cumin seeds-2 tsp
Turmeric powder-1/2 tsp
Coriander powder-1/2 tsp
Chili powder-1 tsp
Garam masala powder-1 tsp
Roasted cumin seeds powder-1/2 tsp
Dry chilies-1
Bay leaves–2
Panch phutan-1 tsp
Yogurt/coconut milk-2 tbsp
Ghee-4 tbsp
Salt to taste
METHOD:-
1-Wash and peel the parwals.Cut each parwal in two halves(round shape).
2-Peel the potatoes and cut into cube pieces.(cut into 8 pieces)
3-Make a fine paste of grated coconut,ginger,poppy seeds(khus khus),cashew nuts and cumin seeds.
4-Heat 2 tbsp of ghee in a pan.Fry the potal(parwal) and potatoes till golden brown.Keep aside.
5-Again heat remaining 2 tbsp ghee in the pan,add dry red chili,bay leaves and panch phutan.
6-When phutan start crackles,add the masala paste,turmeric powder,coriander powder,roasted cumin seeds powder,chili powder and salt.Fry until oil evaporates
7-Add fried potal(parwal) and potatoes,mix well.Then add 2 tbsp of thick yogurt or coconut milk,stir it for 3 to 4 minutes.
8-Add 2 cups of water and bring it to boil.Reduce heat,simmer till the potatoes are cooked and the gravy is thick.
9-Add garam masala powder and cook for another 4-5 minutes.Adjust the salt.
10-Now your potal(parwal) rasa is ready,serve hot with rice or roti.