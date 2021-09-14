Must Try Delectable Monsoon Delicacies: Temple Style Potala Rasha

Bhubaneswar: Mahaprasad is the holy temple food cooked in the traditional way and served in Sri Jagannath Temple of Puri and Anant Basuveda Temple in Bhubaneshwar.

Potala or Parwal or Pointed Guard is one of the most famous vegetables in Odisha and Potala Rasa is a very popular dish, which is one of the main menus of the “Mahaprasad” of Jagannath.

Ingredients

Potal or parwal-500 gm

Grated coconut-1/2 cup

Poppy seeds(khus khus)-5 tsp

Cashew nut-10 pieces

Ginger-1/2 inch

Cumin seeds-2 tsp

Turmeric powder-1/2 tsp

Coriander powder-1/2 tsp

Chili powder-1 tsp

Garam masala powder-1 tsp

Roasted cumin seeds powder-1/2 tsp

Dry chilies-1

Bay leaves–2

Panch phutan-1 tsp

Yogurt/coconut milk-2 tbsp

Ghee-4 tbsp

Salt to taste

METHOD:-

1-Wash and peel the parwals.Cut each parwal in two halves(round shape).

2-Peel the potatoes and cut into cube pieces.(cut into 8 pieces)

3-Make a fine paste of grated coconut,ginger,poppy seeds(khus khus),cashew nuts and cumin seeds.

4-Heat 2 tbsp of ghee in a pan.Fry the potal(parwal) and potatoes till golden brown.Keep aside.

5-Again heat remaining 2 tbsp ghee in the pan,add dry red chili,bay leaves and panch phutan.

6-When phutan start crackles,add the masala paste,turmeric powder,coriander powder,roasted cumin seeds powder,chili powder and salt.Fry until oil evaporates

7-Add fried potal(parwal) and potatoes,mix well.Then add 2 tbsp of thick yogurt or coconut milk,stir it for 3 to 4 minutes.

8-Add 2 cups of water and bring it to boil.Reduce heat,simmer till the potatoes are cooked and the gravy is thick.

9-Add garam masala powder and cook for another 4-5 minutes.Adjust the salt.

10-Now your potal(parwal) rasa is ready,serve hot with rice or roti.