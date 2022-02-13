Must-Read List Of Books By Indian Authors On Valentine’s Day

Love can be written to be explained in a million different ways, but the way we feel it is more or less the same way for a lot of us, mostly through the papers.

In fact, there were novels that turned into blockbuster movies. Hence, here is the list of the top ten love stories written by Indian authors which are mostly based on stories of real people.

On Valentine’s Day, here are some popular Indian authors who talk about their favourite romantic books.

1. I Too Had A Love Story

A beautiful debut novel of the author which is based on the story of the real people. Those souls who have really suffered the pain of love, who get to know the meaning of living for each other. Further, the novel has ravishingly explored the emotions and feelings when we lose our love. It is a modern love story where commitment finds a new meaning. It tells that not everyone gets the chance to cherish the love at its fullest. Some take birth just to experience it. Furthermore, a beautiful deep line from the novel, “she died, I survived and because I survived, I died daily”.

2. Revolution 2020

A beautifully described love story with love, betrayal and friendship. According to Some people, it is not a love story but it is in a way it is portrayed. It is a story of a boy who was confident to launch his own newspaper “revolution 2020”. The motive was to expose the corrupt system of India and to change the world. As how the politicians can see themselves in the mirror, they make that newspaper shut. Between all this, a girl came into his life and there begins the immortal love story of the couple. The book has incredible beautiful pearls of the story. This will make the readers spellbound.

3. Wish I Could Tell You

It is the story of Ananth. He believes in all things good and he manages to find that good in everyone he comes across. Driven by an intense urge to help those in need, he joins an NGO.

Mohini is an aspiring author looking for a story. Her search for an interesting story leads her to the same NGO.

How Ananth and Mohini find what they’re looking for forms the crust of this book.

4. Sorry You’re Not My Type

This story is about three close friends Vikrant, Anamika and Yuvi. It is a tale which explores how their lives, as well as their music band VAYU, are changed by Aditya in ways they never imagined before.

In this exciting tale of love, romance, drama, betrayal, hatred, friendship and much more, you will find yourself engrossed till the very end.

Sudeep Nagarkar weaves a tale with various twists and turns, keeping the reader engrossed throughout.

5. Anything For You Ma’am

A book that has remained on bestselling lists from since the year it was published, ‘Anything For You Ma’am’ is a book about a third year Mechanical Student deciding to go meet the subject of his affections all the way South in Chennai on a train ride and the people he meets along the way and the life lessons he learns from each of their stories. A simple story, it beautifully showcases the kind of people you meet and the way they leave a mark on your life sometimes so subconsciously.